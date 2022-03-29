Brokerages Set Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Target Price at $28.00

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 194,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

