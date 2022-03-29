Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Target Price at $1,718.75

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,736.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,680.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.26) to GBX 1,765 ($23.12) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of STJPF stock remained flat at $$19.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

