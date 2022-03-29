Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,251,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.