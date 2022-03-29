Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of CVS traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.68. 8,447,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

