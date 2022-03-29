Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.86 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 312,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,015. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

