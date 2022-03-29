$457.88 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will report sales of $457.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.26 million to $467.50 million. CDK Global posted sales of $433.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 529,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.19. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CDK Global by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in CDK Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 62.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

