Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 301.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

INFI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 855,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $8,550,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 684,014 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

