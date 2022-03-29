Insider Buying: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Purchases 22,062 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $114,030.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 81,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,037. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 230.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STIM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

