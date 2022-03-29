Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Marilyn C. Nelson Sells 2,579 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $12.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.91. 491,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.60 and its 200 day moving average is $237.54. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSP. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.