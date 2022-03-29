Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Saia posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Saia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Saia by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.80. 378,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.45 and its 200-day moving average is $289.82. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

