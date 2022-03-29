Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after buying an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 79.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,376,000 after buying an additional 1,403,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,031,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,256,340. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.