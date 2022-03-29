Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HNRG stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 483,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,763. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 million, a P/E ratio of -171.91 and a beta of 0.80. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

