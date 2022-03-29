Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. 40,506,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,816,258. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 493,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 80.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

