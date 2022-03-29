DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

NYSE:DTM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.39. 417,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,925. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

