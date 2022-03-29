Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS.

Shares of LULU traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.97. 2,971,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.18. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

