Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.01)-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $300-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.06 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.010 EPS.

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. 1,432,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $533.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 75,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

