Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 231,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boqii by 9,907.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Boqii in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Boqii in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of BQ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 365,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,242. Boqii has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. Boqii had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

