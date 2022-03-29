Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 250,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,610 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,695,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 810,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,711. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.75.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
