Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Cap Reaches $17,177.57

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $17,177.57 and $30.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

