Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE BDT traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.35. 134,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,751. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$8.10 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$502.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.75.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$627.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.47%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

