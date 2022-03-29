Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $97.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $30,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,281 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $4,630,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 499,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,266. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

