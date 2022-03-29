CryptoTask Market Capitalization Reaches $181,185.58 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $181,185.58 and $31,518.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.21 or 0.07147155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,092.41 or 1.00016570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054842 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,944 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

