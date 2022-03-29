HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $28.33 on Tuesday, reaching $520.60. 727,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,250. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.74 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

