Genesis Shards Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $737,660.53 and approximately $4,266.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.21 or 0.07147155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,092.41 or 1.00016570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054842 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

