Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.25. 1,345,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,804. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average of $176.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.