Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) will post sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $190,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $720,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 million, with estimates ranging from $680,000.00 to $2.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 54,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $121.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

