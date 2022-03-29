$203.52 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $203.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.80 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $146.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $875.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.86 million to $933.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $886.02 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,524,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.72. 816,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,998. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

