Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Rises By 48.0%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the second quarter worth $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 4,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,049. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $10.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

SunLink Health Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:SSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

