Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Update

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 58,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. 90,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,105. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.40. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

