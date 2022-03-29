CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CURI. Roth Capital cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 559,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,434. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $156.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CuriosityStream by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CuriosityStream by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CuriosityStream by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.