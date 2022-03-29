QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank of Marin increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QCOM traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.07. 10,081,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,094,495. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

