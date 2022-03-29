VAULT (VAULT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,471.00

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. VAULT has a market cap of $802,652.40 and $1,471.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.58 or 0.07126607 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,244.60 or 1.00189145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046771 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 551,927 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VAULTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.