Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives C$6.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRON. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CRON traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.04. The company had a trading volume of 390,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -3.73. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.68.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

