Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 306,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

