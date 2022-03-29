Analysts Set Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Target Price at $11.30

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

NYSE:INN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 817,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,640. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,777 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 100,379.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,963 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.