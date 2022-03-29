Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 212,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 42,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JRO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 132,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,175. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

