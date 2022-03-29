Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Rises By 66.7%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NVGS traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. 166,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,381. The company has a market capitalization of $666.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Navigator has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.97.

Get Navigator alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Navigator by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.