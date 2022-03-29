Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Rises By 66.7%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NVGS traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. 166,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,381. The company has a market capitalization of $666.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Navigator has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.97.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
