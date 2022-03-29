Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Up 85.4% in March

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $53.14. 3,354,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,443. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

