Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. 346,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,268. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

