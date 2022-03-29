Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,417 shares of company stock worth $29,191,349. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,338,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,454. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 147.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

