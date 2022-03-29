EasyFi (EZ) Price Hits $2.32 on Major Exchanges

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00004924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $951,510.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00035553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00107462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

