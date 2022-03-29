-$0.17 EPS Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affimed.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of AFMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,214. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $437.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Affimed by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Affimed by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Affimed by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

