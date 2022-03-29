General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Billion

Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will report $8.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.94 billion and the highest is $8.99 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.28 billion to $39.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.04 billion to $42.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

GD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.68. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $179.85 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,585,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

