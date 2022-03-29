Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ADRZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ADRZY remained flat at $$9.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 306. Andritz has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

