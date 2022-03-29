Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 42.7% in March

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
CPAC stock remained flat at $$6.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $560.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (Get Rating)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.
