Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 42.7% in March

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CPAC stock remained flat at $$6.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $560.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

