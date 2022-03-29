BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 162,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,178. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
