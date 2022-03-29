BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 162,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,178. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

