Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Armstrong Flooring stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 138,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,965. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.53. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

