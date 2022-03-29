Analysts Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target at $102.14

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.00. 649,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80. Popular has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

