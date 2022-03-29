Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $983.33.
CABGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
CABGY stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 359,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,918. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.
