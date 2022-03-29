Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,064,000 after buying an additional 821,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 216,183 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 1,884,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

